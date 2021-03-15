YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi following Jinnah's footsteps: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    By
    |

    Dibrugarh, Mar 15: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi are following "Jinnah's footsteps", asserting that it would "destroy" the country.

    chouhan

    Addressing a rally in Naharkatia in poll-bound Assam's Dibrugarh district, the senior BJP leader said, "Congress is not following in Mahatma Gandhi's footsteps. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are following in Jinnah's footsteps. And Jinnah's steps will destroy Assam and India."

    Mamata government drove away automobile company from Bengal: Nitin Gadkari

    It can be seen that the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was referring to the Opposition party's alliance with AIUDF in Assam, ISF in West Bengal and IUML in Kerala.

    The Chief Minister further said that the Congress party has failed to carry out any developmental work in the northeastern states since Independence.

    "Congress has allied with Badruddin Ajmal, who has filled Assam with infiltration... He has a perfume business, but is spreading poison in the society... If 'naagraj' and 'saapraj' ally, then Assam cannot be developed," Chouhan alleged.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi congress Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X