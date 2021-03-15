Wish he was as concerned earlier as he is now Jyotiraditya Scindia hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi following Jinnah's footsteps: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Dibrugarh, Mar 15: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi are following "Jinnah's footsteps", asserting that it would "destroy" the country.

Addressing a rally in Naharkatia in poll-bound Assam's Dibrugarh district, the senior BJP leader said, "Congress is not following in Mahatma Gandhi's footsteps. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are following in Jinnah's footsteps. And Jinnah's steps will destroy Assam and India."

It can be seen that the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was referring to the Opposition party's alliance with AIUDF in Assam, ISF in West Bengal and IUML in Kerala.

The Chief Minister further said that the Congress party has failed to carry out any developmental work in the northeastern states since Independence.

"Congress has allied with Badruddin Ajmal, who has filled Assam with infiltration... He has a perfume business, but is spreading poison in the society... If 'naagraj' and 'saapraj' ally, then Assam cannot be developed," Chouhan alleged.