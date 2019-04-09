Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi for ‘open book’ debate on corruption

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 09: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted a "challenge" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inviting him to "debate on corruption".

The Congress chief tweeted, "Scared of debating me on corruption? I can make it easier for you. Let's go open book".

Gandhi further asked PM Modi to prepare to debate on the issues pertaining to the Rafale deal and Demonetisation.

Dear PM,



Scared of debating me on corruption? I can make it easier for you.



Let’s go open book, so you can prepare:



1. RAFALE+Anil Ambani

2. Nirav Modi

3. Amit Shah+Demonetisation #Scared2Debate — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 9, 2019

On April 4, Gandhi had claimed that the Prime Minister was "scared" and did not want to have a "real debate".

"Narendra Modi is trying to hide, he is scared, he doesn't want to have a real debate. I challenge Narendra Modiji that he should debate with me on corruption, on national security, on foreign policy," Gandhi said.

Gandhi has been repeatedly daring the Prime Minister to debate him on national security issues, especially the Rafale fighter jet deal, asserting that when it happens truth will be in front of the people.

He also asked the media persons to question the Prime Minister as to why he is "scared of facing a press conference".