Rahul as Congress President: Nomination papers on Dec 4

Rahul Gandhi will file the nomination papers for the post of Congress President on December 4. The nomination papers would be filed at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to be elected to the top post unopposed. The elevation of Rahul Gandhi has been a much debated and discussed subject. He would take over the top post from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

At first, there was some question on the date of his elevation. It was said that he would take over the post of President only after the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls are declared.Moreover, the Congress had also assured the Election Commission of India that it would complete this process before the end of 2017.

OneIndia News