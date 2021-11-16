Raghav Juyal slammed over 'Dance Deewane 3' racist comment; TV host renders apology

Guwahati, Nov 16: A purported video of television presenter Raghav Juyal allegedly passing racist comments on a reality show sparked outrage on social media and with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday calling it a "shameful" incident and asserting that racism has no place in the country.

In the controversial clip, the host on 'Dance Deewane' show aired on Colors channel was seen introducing Assamese child contestant Gunjan Sinha in a "Chinese" gibberish, using words like 'momo' and 'chowmein' even as judges of the show, including actor Madhuri Dixit and choreographer Remo D'Souza were seen laughing at this.

This incident was slammed by netizens and Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma too condemned it on Twitter. He wrote, "It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condemn it unequivocally."

Following severe criticism, Juyal has lent an apology with an explanation on his Instagram account. He requested people not to judge based on a short clip rather asked them to watch the entire episode to understand the context.

"This is a joke that we play along with Gunjan as when she was asked what her special talent was, she had said that she can speak in Chinese, essentially gibberish, so I have had conversations with her in gibberish many times in the past," The Print quoted him as saying in the clip.

The TV presenter claimed that he was hurt to be called "racist" stating that it was affecting his mental health. He added that he respects the people of the North East.

TIPRA chairman Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma also condemned the incident and tweeted, "A third rate comedian - making an insensitive audience laugh! Then these people justify and question us Northeastern people why we don't feel like we are part of mainstream India?" He further expressed his sadness over people laughing at this "terrible joke."

On the other hand, Assam Police Special Director General L R Bishnoi has also urged the cyber cell of the state police to take cognisance. "HQ Cyber Cell team @assampolice pls look into it! Sheer ignorance on the part of those involved!" Bishnoi tweeted.

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya expressed his anguish and tweeted, "We have time & again been treated as objects of ridicule for not looking 'Indian' enough. Discrimination based on racial profiling is tormenting." "NE is not a repository of rich resources or exotic culture alone.@ColorsTV & @TheRaghav_Juyal's racist slurs are condemned & punishable," he added With inputs from PTI

