Rafale verdict: Here's who said what

Congress says SC was not right forum to probe Rafale Deal

Congress Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the verdict is in fact a validation of what the Congress stated a month ago - that SC is not a forum to discuss the modalities of Rafale deal. "The only forum is a JPC which should probe the corruption in the Rafale deal. What the government presented in SC is a one-sided story. Most facts presented are not available in the public domain," he said, adding that the Congress will continue to demand JPC in Parliament. "If PM Modi thinks that there is nothing to hide then on behalf of Congress I dare BJP to bring in JPC. There is a reason why the Congress never approached the SC on the Rafale matter. Surjewala: We set up a JPC for Bofors, why not for Rafale?" he asked.

Every deal is not Bofors deal, says BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

Welcoming the judgement, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said,"Every deal is not Bofors deal." "It is the culture and tradition of Congress and its top leadership to mint money from such deals on the cost of country's national security," he said. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making false allegations against him and questioning his credibility, he added.

Congress to press for JPC into Rafale deal

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma says the party will insist on a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Rafale Deal. Questioning the SC order, he says that the bench has not gone into all details. Home minister Rajnath Singh has already made it clear that it would not allow a JPC probe into the deal. "The SC said that it is not proper for it to go into details. The cost was inflated and the tech was not transferred to India. The court did not look into these aspects," he said.

'The matter was crystal clear', says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh says,''The matter was crystal clear from the beginning and we have been saying that the allegations leveled by Congress were baseless and to gain political mileage.''

Supreme Court says what it thinks was right: TMC leader Saugata Roy

TMC leader Saugata Roy says,''Supreme Court said what it thinks was right but the political parties demand a JPC probe into.

Can't see how Rafale remains election issue after SC verdict: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said he did not see the Rafale deal remaining an election issue in view of the verdict given by the Supreme court. "Can't see how #RafaleDeal remains an election issue after this," Omar wrote on Twitter after the top court verdict.

Supreme Court has not given an opinion on pricing, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said,''Our demand was for Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and it still stands,main issue is pricing which SC said it did not want to comment as it is not in its jurisdiction. Home Minister is speaking on an incomplete judgement given on a PIL Rafale Deal.''

Amit Shah says 'Today it's proven that Chowkidaar is not a chor'

BJP president Amit Shah has said that the Supreme Court order on Rafale deal has exposed the Congress."President Rahul Gandhi took to lies for immediate political gains. This was one of the biggest attempts of misleading the nation," he added.

"The truth has prevailed in the Supreme Court and the verdict has left Rahul Gandhi silenced. He must apologize as he put the national security in jeopardy," said Shah. Dispelling all allegations, Shah said that the government was not involved in any sense in selecting offset partners.

"On what basis did Rahul Gandhi level all these allegations? The people of the country want to know who was his source of information," Amit Shah said. The UPA government was never engaged in government to government deals, Shah further alleged. "Today it has been proven that Chowkidaar is not a chor," Shah said.