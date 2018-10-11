India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Rafale: Reliance defence was freely chosen as offset partner clarifies Dassault

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 11: Dassault Aviation the maker of the Rafale fighter jets said that it had freely chosen to make a partnership with the Reliance Group. The clarification comes in response to a French media website claim that Dassault was presented with no option but to tie up with the Ani Ambani led reliance group.

    Rafale: Reliance defence was freely chosen as offset partner clarifies Dassault

    Within the framework of the September 2016 Inter-Government Agreement between France and India, Dassault Aviation has sold 36 Rafale aircraft to India. In compliance with the Indian regulations (Defence Procurement Procedure) and as frequent with such a contract, Dassault Aviation has committed to offsets in India worth 50% of the value of the purchase. In order to deliver some of these offsets, Dassault Aviation has decided to create a joint-venture. Dassault Aviation has freely chosen to make a partnership with India's Reliance Group. This joint-venture, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL), was created February 10, 2017," Dassault said in a press note.

    Also Read | For Dassault it was mandatory to sign Reliance as partner for Rafale Deal: Report

    The statement also added that other partnerships have been signed with other companies such as BTSL, DEFSYS, Kinetic, Mahindra, Maini, SAMTEL,... Other negotiations are ongoing with a hundred-odd other potential partners.

    A French media report had suggested the a senior official win Dassault Aviation saw the partnership with Anil Ambani's Reliance Group as imperative and mandatory to getting the export contract with India for the Rafale aircraft.

    Mediapart while quoting an internal Dassault Aviation document detailing a presentation that deputy chief executive officer Loïk Segalen gave to worker representatives explaining the rationale for setting up a joint venture in Nagpur with Reliance Aerospace.

    Also Read | Rahul steps up attack on govt over Rafale

    Segalen, during the presentation described the joint venture as a contrepartie to getting the export contract India. Contrepartie roughly translates to compensation or to refer to something given as compensation.

    Last month former French President, Francois Hollande was quoted by Mediapart as saying that France was given no choice on selection of the Indian partner for Dassault and the Indian government proposed the name of Reliance to partner with the French aerospace giant.

    Read more about:

    rafale deal fighter jet reliance group dassault aviation anil ambani partnership

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 11:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue