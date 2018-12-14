Rafale issue may politically boomerang on the Congress after SC ruling

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 14: Corruption allegation on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rafale jet deal has more political implications than a legal one. Congress president Rahul Gandhi made direct attacks on the Prime Minister by calling him 'chor' has made the entire ruling dispensation not only furious but defensive as well. But what will happen now after the SC decision that has ruled no irregularities in the deal?

People of the country have started taking the Congress president a bit serious the way he was conducting himself all this while which is reflecting in the recently concluded Assembly elections results especially in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

But with the Supreme Court ruling, people will now find it hard to believe allegations made by the Congress in general and Rahul Gandhi in particular on any issue. This must be recalled that not just the Supreme Court of India has come out in the rescue of the Modi government but a British court too has ruled extradition of Indian business Vijay Mallya to India.

The government has already succeeded in bringing AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel to India which is giving the government a credibility for its commitment against corruption. He was brought to India from Dubai.

Even after Michel was brought to India, Rahul Gandhi was repeating the same Rafale and Reliance getting benefited through offset. The SC denied it too by saying that Dassault Aviation has done it in its own limits. Actually, political analysts have been saying all this while the Congress has been taking the same route taken by the BJP during 2014 Lok Sabha elections and making unsubstantiated allegations which had the potency of boomerang on them.

There is also one thing that the Congress may find difficult to deal with is very sharp and sarcastic comments that the PM will now make on Rahul and the Congress. The BJP leadership will rattle not only the Congress but the entire opposition which had questioned the PM's honesty and accused him of supporting crony capitalism.

Political analysts say that if one closely observes, the PM has not yet come into his elements. He is busier in the working of the government and when he will be fully involved in the electioneering, he will be difficult to handle Rahul Gandhi.

They say that the BJP can be pushed back on the issue of communalism but the Congress taking up corruption charges against the BJP will be difficult for it to defend. The Congress had ruled the country for the maximum time and there is something or the other on which doubts can be raised. Actually, the entire BJP was defenceless with the allegations made by the Congress. Right from the defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Union finance minister Arun Jaitley tried to defend but they failed to do much. This has given the BJP a respite.

But for the Congress that had planned to keep this issue alive till the Lok Sabha elections and opposition political parties not allowing Parliament to function, they will have to devise a new strategy on the issue. They get benefited from the issue in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan for sure.