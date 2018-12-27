Radicalising through the Mosque-Madrasa network: Is Amroha India’s new Azamgarh

New Delhi, Dec 27: Four out of the 10 operatives arrested following the busting of an ISIS inspired module were from Amroha. Going by what the NIA has probed so far, it becomes clear that these men from Amroha had played a significant role in shaping the module.

Amroha is a city in north-western Uttar Pradesh. Known for the production of mangoes, this place is around 185 kilometres away from New Delhi. While 25.48 per cent of the population comprise of Hindus, Muslims make up for 73.80 of the population.

The town of Amroha is home to one of the oldest Mughal Dynasty settlements in India. Naqvis in Sadaat Amroha arrived from Wasit, Iraq and have resided in the town of Amroha since the 1190s A.D.

Amroha has of late been in the news for the wrong reasons. It may be recalled that earlier this year in September 2018, the Delhi Police had arrested two Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir operatives.

During their interrogation, it was learnt that they had sourced their weapons from Amroha.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that Amroha is shaping up to be the next Azamgarh. When the agencies were chasing the Indian Mujahideen, it was found that a bulk of the members were from Azamgarh. In fact if one traces the IM to its early days, it can be said that the outfit took shape in Azamgarh.

Azamgarh had become a hot spot for terror. Officials say the atmosphere in Azamgarh was conducive for operatives and hence they were able to carry out their activities and return there safely and hide.

In Amroha, the agencies find a similar trend. In the latest rounds of busts, it has been found that the Moulvis have been driving the modules. In one recent case relating to a Lashkar-e-Tayiba module in Haryana, it was found that funds were being channelised through hawala transactions, which a Moulvi oversaw.

Even in the raids that were conducted in Delhi and UP on Wednesday, it was found that there were two Muftis allegedly involved in the module. In Amroha it has been found that the Mosque and Madrasa networks were being used to radicalise people. This is a dangerous trend and if religious heads are getting into this actively, the problem is immense and they have plenty of followers, an IB official explained.

During the raids, the NIA had also arrested Saqib Iftekar ,26 who was working as Imam in Jama Masjid, Baksar, Uttar Pradesh. He helped the master-mind Mufti Mohd. Suhail in procuring weapons.

In the module that was busted on Tuesday, four of the members were from Amrohi. The NIA says that the one who led the module was Mufti Mohd Suhail alias Hazrath, 29 years. He is a native of Amroha and was working as Mufti in a Madrasa at Hakim Mahtab Uddin Hashmi Road, Amroha, UP. He was presently staying at Jaffrabad, Delhi, and had tasked other team members to procure arms, explosives and other accessories to prepare IED's and pipe-bombs.

The other person from Amroha to be arrested was Saeed. He ran a welding shop in the place. Raees Ahmed, also from Amroha ran a welding shop. He along with his brother Saeed had procured huge quantity of explosive material/gun powder (approx.25 kg) for preparing IED's and pipe bombs and were instrumental in fabricating a rocket launcher to carry out terrorist attacks.

During the raids, the NIA also arrested one Mohammad Irshad from Amroha. An auto-rickshaw driver, he is accused of helping the rest of the module members.