R&D should be 'Research for development', says Modi at Science Congress

Emphasising on the importance of technology and change that it can bring in lives of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India should be 'future ready' to implement technologies that are vital for the growth and prosperity of the nation.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 105th Indian Science Congress in Imphal, Modi said India has a rich tradition and a long history of both discovery and use of science and technology.

"Technology will allow far greater penetration of services such as education, healthcare, and banking to our citizens," he said.

He said that R&D (Research and Development) must be redefined and should instead be called Research for Development. There is a need, the Prime Minister said, to communicate scientific achievements to society. This, he said, will help inculcate scientific temper among the youth.

"I am told that this is just the second time in over a century, that the Indian Science Congress is being held in the North-East. This is a testimony to the resurgent spirit of the North East. It bodes well for the future," he added.

The PM said, "We have approved a 'Prime Minister's Research Fellows' scheme. Under this, bright minds from the best Institutions in the country, like IISc, IIT, NIT, IISER and IIIT will be offered direct admission in PhD in IIT and IISc. This will help address brain-drain from our country."

He said it was his "personal request" that scientists spend 100 hours per annum with 100 students of classes 9 to 12 to discuss science and technology as it could help nurture scientific temperament among the youth.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

