    'Quarantined' man runs nude in TN, fatally bites elderly woman

    By PTI
    |

    Theni (TN), Mar 28: A young man under home quarantine for coronavirus after return from Sri Lanka suddenly ran out of his house nude and fatally bit a 80-year old woman in his neighbourhood in a village near here, police said on Saturday.

    Representational Image
    The woman with injuries in her neck was hospitalised late Friday after the incident but died on Saturday without responding to treatment, they said.

    The man was overpowered and handed over to police.

