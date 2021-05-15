Explained: What led to fall in COVID-19 cases in Delhi

QR code on COVID-19 report must for Indians flying abroad

New Delhi, May 15: From May 22, people flying out of India will require to carry a RT-PCR negative report with a QR code on it which links to the original report.

This move comes in the wake of several forged or false negative reports being given to travel.

In another development, Netherlands has extended the ban on passenger flights from certain COVID-19 hotspots, including India until June 1.

On April 26, Netherlands had suspended flights from India as the pandemic situation on the ground is very serious. In a tweet, the Netherlands Embassy in India said that the ban on passenger flights from India has been extended to June 1 2021.

