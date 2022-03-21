Qatar Airways’ Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to technical reasons

New Delhi: A Qatar Airways' (QR579) Delhi-Doha flight has been diverted to Karachi due to technical reasons, as reported by news agency ANI.

The flight, which took off at 3:50 am on Monday, is reportedly carrying over 100 passengers. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi where it was met by emergency services, and passengers disembarked it in an orderly manner using stairs, the airline said in a statement.

The incident is currently under investigation and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers onwards to Doha, the airline said. "We apologise for the inconvenience to our passengers who will be assisted with their onward travel plans," it said.

Qatar Airways said its flight "QR579 from Delhi to Doha on 21 March diverted to Karachi having declared an emergency due to the indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold". PTI

A passenger named Ramesh Raliya took to Twitter to talk about the plight of the passengers stuck in Karachi, as per NDTV.

He complained that neither food nor water was being offered to the passengers and customer care was clueless about the situation, the website reported. "They haven't told us when the flight would take off. There are women and children, and many people have to take connecting flights from Doha," he said.



