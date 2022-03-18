Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery Result 2022: Check Date, Time and Prize Scheme
Amritsar, Mar 18: The results of the annual Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery will be announced on the official website of state lotteries run by the government on Saturday, March 19.
Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery Result 2022 - All Details
The price of each lottery is Rs 500 and it is sold in two series - A and B. The scheme had a total of six lakh lottery tickets numbering from 700000 to 9999999. The winning amount of the first prize is Rs 2.10 crore while the second prize will be issued for six tickets and the amount is Rs 6 lakh (Rs 36 lakh in total).
The details of prizes:
|Rank
|No of Prizes
|Prize Amount
|Total Amount
|1st
|1
|Rs 2,10,00,000
|Rs 2,10,00,000
|2nd
|6
|Rs 6,00,000
|Rs 36,00,000
|3rd
|600
|Rs 10,000
|Rs 60,00,000
|4th
|1200
|Rs 7,000
|Rs 84,00,000
|5th
|1800
|Rs 5,000
|Rs 90,00,000
|6th
|12000
|Rs 3,000
|Rs 3,60,00,000
|Total
|15607
|Rs 8,40,00,000
Method of Draw
The following prizes will be given on the basis of the draw to be conducted by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries in accordance with the method prescribed against each prize.
|Rank
|No of Prizes
|Prize Amount
|1st
|1
|Rs 2,10,00,000
|One complete number shall be drawn along with series. Either from Series A of either from Series B. If number fails from un-sold tickets, the machine shall be re-operated till the prize is drawn from sold tickets.
|2nd
|6
|Rs 6,00,000
|One number of five digits shall be drawn. (Last five numbers will be considered on all tickets).
|3rd
|600
|Rs 10,000
|Ten number of four digits shall be drawn. (Last four numbers will be considered on all tickets).
|4th
|1200
|Rs 7,000
|Twenty number of four digits shall be drawn. (Last four numbers will be considered on all tickets).
|5th
|1800
|Rs 5,000
|Thirty number of four digits shall be drawn. (Last four numbers will be considered on all tickets).
|6th
|12000
|Rs 3,000
|Two hundred numbers of four digits shall be drawn. (Last four numbers will be considered on all tickets).
Date, Time and Venue of the Draw:
The draw shall be held on March 19 at 6 pm at Ludhiana.
Where to Check The Results Online?
Netizens can check the results by following this website - http://www.punjabstatelotteries.gov.in/
How to Collect Prize Amount?
All the prize winning tickets above Rs 10,000 should reach the office of Director, Punjab State Lotteries within the date of publication of the result in the Punjab State Government gazette either personally or through a nationalised bank or registered post or by insured parcel.
However, prizes up to Rs 10,000 can be paid by or distributed by the Distributor to the winner as per scheme on behalf of the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries.