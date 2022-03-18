Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery Result 2022: Check Date, Time and Prize Scheme

Govt orders blocking of “Punjab Politics TV”, apps and website for links with pro-Khalistani group

Amritsar, Mar 18: The results of the annual Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery will be announced on the official website of state lotteries run by the government on Saturday, March 19.

Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery Result 2022 - All Details

The price of each lottery is Rs 500 and it is sold in two series - A and B. The scheme had a total of six lakh lottery tickets numbering from 700000 to 9999999. The winning amount of the first prize is Rs 2.10 crore while the second prize will be issued for six tickets and the amount is Rs 6 lakh (Rs 36 lakh in total).

The details of prizes:

Rank No of Prizes Prize Amount Total Amount 1st 1 Rs 2,10,00,000 Rs 2,10,00,000 2nd 6 Rs 6,00,000 Rs 36,00,000 3rd 600 Rs 10,000 Rs 60,00,000 4th 1200 Rs 7,000 Rs 84,00,000 5th 1800 Rs 5,000 Rs 90,00,000 6th 12000 Rs 3,000 Rs 3,60,00,000 Total 15607 Rs 8,40,00,000

Method of Draw

The following prizes will be given on the basis of the draw to be conducted by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries in accordance with the method prescribed against each prize.

Rank No of Prizes Prize Amount 1st 1 Rs 2,10,00,000 One complete number shall be drawn along with series. Either from Series A of either from Series B. If number fails from un-sold tickets, the machine shall be re-operated till the prize is drawn from sold tickets. 2nd 6 Rs 6,00,000 One number of five digits shall be drawn. (Last five numbers will be considered on all tickets). 3rd 600 Rs 10,000 Ten number of four digits shall be drawn. (Last four numbers will be considered on all tickets). 4th 1200 Rs 7,000 Twenty number of four digits shall be drawn. (Last four numbers will be considered on all tickets). 5th 1800 Rs 5,000 Thirty number of four digits shall be drawn. (Last four numbers will be considered on all tickets). 6th 12000 Rs 3,000 Two hundred numbers of four digits shall be drawn. (Last four numbers will be considered on all tickets).

Date, Time and Venue of the Draw:

The draw shall be held on March 19 at 6 pm at Ludhiana.

Where to Check The Results Online?

Netizens can check the results by following this website - http://www.punjabstatelotteries.gov.in/

How to Collect Prize Amount?

All the prize winning tickets above Rs 10,000 should reach the office of Director, Punjab State Lotteries within the date of publication of the result in the Punjab State Government gazette either personally or through a nationalised bank or registered post or by insured parcel.

However, prizes up to Rs 10,000 can be paid by or distributed by the Distributor to the winner as per scheme on behalf of the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries.