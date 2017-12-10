Punjab: Rs 4.5 crore worth gold seized at Amritsar airport

Amritsar, Dec 10: Fifteen kg gold, pegged worth Rs 4.5 crore, has been seized from an Air India flight which arrived from Dubai at the international airport in Amritsar, officials said.

Two passengers have been been detained, they said. The gold was concealed under a passenger seat cushion inside the plane and recovered during a joint operation by the Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on a tip- off yesterday, airport officials said.

The Customs department has registered a case, they said.

Taranjit Singh and his wife Satinder Kaur, residents of district Tarn Taran, who arrived in the flight from Dubai have been detained in connection with the joint probe by the DRI and the Customs, the officials said. They said the seized gold was estimated to be worth around Rs 4.5 crore.

