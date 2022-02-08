Punjab polls 2022: PM Modi to address virtual rally today

YouTube
    Chandigarh, Feb 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first virtual rally for the Punjab Assembly polls on Tuesday.

    In his rally, Modi will address people from 18 Assembly segments of Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituencies, according to a statement issued by the BJP.

    The party has set up LED screens all over the 18 Assembly segments.

    About 50,000 people are expected to watch the PM's address, it said. The party has scheduled some more rallies of the PM for the coming days, the statement said.

    Modi had visited Punjab on January 5 but he returned without dedicating development projects and addressing a rally as his convoy was stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by some protesters in Ferozepur.

    The BJP is fighting the state Assembly polls in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 9:43 [IST]
