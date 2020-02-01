Punjab Lottery online schemes banned

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chandigarh, Feb 01: The Punjab government decided to ban all types of online lottery schemes in the state, an official spokesperson said.

The ban, under Section 5 of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act 1998, would not only check illegal lottery business but also give a boost to the state''s tax and non-tax revenue, the spokesperson said after a Cabinet meeting here.

He said the Cabinet also gave approval to prohibition of the sale of computerised and online lotteries marketed and operated through vending machines, terminals and electronic machines, along with the online scheme tickets which are sold, organised, conducted or promoted through internet by any state within the Indian Territory or by a foreign country.