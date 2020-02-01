  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab Lottery online schemes banned

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Feb 01: The Punjab government decided to ban all types of online lottery schemes in the state, an official spokesperson said.

    The ban, under Section 5 of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act 1998, would not only check illegal lottery business but also give a boost to the state''s tax and non-tax revenue, the spokesperson said after a Cabinet meeting here.

    Punjab Lottery online schemes banned
    Representational Image

    He said the Cabinet also gave approval to prohibition of the sale of computerised and online lotteries marketed and operated through vending machines, terminals and electronic machines, along with the online scheme tickets which are sold, organised, conducted or promoted through internet by any state within the Indian Territory or by a foreign country.

    More BANNED News

    Read more about:

    banned punjab lottery

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X