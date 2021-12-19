YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab govt forms SIT to probe Golden Temple sacrilege incident

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Dec 19: A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed under the Amritsar DCP (law and order) to investigate the sacrilege incident at the Golden Temple.

    Representational Image

    In a tragic incident, a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death by a mob after he allegedly attempted to commit "sacrilege" inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday.

    Reportedly, the man jumped golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

    The man was caught by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee task force members. When he was being taken to the SGPC office, the angry crowd thrashed him badly that later led to his death.

    Another man was beaten to death in Punjab's Kapurthala over a sacrilege attempt on Sunday.

    The incident drew sharp reactions from political leaders, with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi ordering a probe into it.

    More PUNJAB News  

    Read more about:

    punjab golden temple punjab election 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X