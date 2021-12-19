Punjab govt forms SIT to probe Golden Temple sacrilege incident

Reply to our demands by today: Punjab farm leaders to Centre

Chandigarh, Dec 19: A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed under the Amritsar DCP (law and order) to investigate the sacrilege incident at the Golden Temple.

In a tragic incident, a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death by a mob after he allegedly attempted to commit "sacrilege" inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday.

Reportedly, the man jumped golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

The man was caught by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee task force members. When he was being taken to the SGPC office, the angry crowd thrashed him badly that later led to his death.

Another man was beaten to death in Punjab's Kapurthala over a sacrilege attempt on Sunday.

The incident drew sharp reactions from political leaders, with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi ordering a probe into it.