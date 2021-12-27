YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab elections would see a BJP, Captain, Dhindsa combine

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 27: The BJP will contest the assembly polls in Punjab in alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt), Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat said on Monday, according to a PTI report.

    Punjab elections would see a BJP, Captain, Dhindsa combine

    Both Singh and Dhindsa, a Rajya Sabha MP, met with the BJP top brass, including president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Shah's residence here to chalk out a strategy for the polls.

    It was decided at the meeting that the BJP, Singh's party and Dhindsa's party will jointly contest the polls in Punjab.

    Addressing the media after the meeting, Shekhawat said, "Today, it is being officially announced that the BJP, Amarinder Singh's party and Dhindsa's party will jointly contest the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab."

    Shekhawat, the BJP's poll in-charge for Punjab, said to finalise the seat sharing agreement, a joint committee will be formed comprising two leaders from each party.

    He also announced that the three-party alliance will come up with a joint manifesto.

    More PUNJAB ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    punjab election 2022 bjp politics

    Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 14:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X