    Chandigarh, Feb 10: The Punjab government on Thursday announced that it has declared a paid holiday in the state on February 20 on account of polling.

    Punjab elections: Govt announces paid holiday on Feb 20

    "The date of polling shall be a paid holiday in respect of all persons employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment situated in the state of Punjab and entitled to vote in the election to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha-2022 on this day," an official statement read.

    Voting in the state's 117 Assembly seats will be held in a single phase and the counting will take place on March 10.

    Meanwhile, about 58 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh, where polling was held across 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts. Polling closed at 6 pm but those already in queue were allowed to vote, Election Commission officials said.

    There were reports of technical snags in EVMs at some places, but voting was peaceful, they added. "An average 57.79 per cent polling was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh till 5 pm," an official said. Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) B D Ram Tiwari said, "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places." Those EVMs were being replaced as the reports came in, he added.

    Assembly elections 2022 punjab election 2022

    Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 20:47 [IST]
    X