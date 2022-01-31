Punjab elections: All odds to be CM face leaning towards Channi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: There is bound to be some amount of infighting within the Congress with the party leaning towards make Charanjit Singh Channi the Chief Ministerial candidate ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.

The feedback that the party has got so far suggests that Channi is leading the race as the party looks to capitalise on his special appeal towards the Dalit community. At first it was a given that Channi would be the CM face for the party. However the Congress did not make any announcement as there was a claim by Navjot Singh Sidhu to be the face of the party in the elections.

A decision would be taken this week on whether the CM face would be Charanjit Singh Channi or Navjot Singh Siddhu.

The Congress has sought the opinion of members and consultations are at the final stage and going by things as of now, it appears as though Channi has the edge over Siddhu.

The Congress had announced that Channi would contest from a second constituency-Bhadaur besides Chamkaour Sahib. The CM face would be picked after seeking an opinion from the party workers, Rahul Gandhi said. He said that the biggest question is who will take the lead. There cannot be two leaders and if one gets a chance the other will pledge support for him. I am really happy with that and I thought if the party leaders, workers and Punjab want it, we will take the decision, he further added.

Prior to Rahul Gandhi's speech, Siddhu said people are asking who will be the leader of the party. I will accept your decision, but meinu darshini ghoda na bana dena (Don't make me a mere showpiece), he further added.

loading.gif

Channi on the other hand told Rahul that if you have liked by 111 days of CMship, a thought can be given for the next five years. You have already given too mucho someone who family did not have anyone as an MLA. Pick a CM face, I assure you my full support. After this he invited Siddhu near him and gave him a hug.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 11:11 [IST]