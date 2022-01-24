Punjab elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu calls 'AAP CM face' campaign a scam

Channi as CM face for Punjab polls? Here's what Congress top brass says

New Delhi, Jan 24: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has called the AAP's CM face survey 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' a "scam" and a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In a letter to Election Commission of India (ECI), Sidhu complained that Aam Aadmi Party's Janta Chunegi Apna CM in respect to the election of their CM face via telephonic calls is a fake propoganda as same is not mathematically viable."

"Election Commission is requested to register criminal cases against AAP through its national president Arvind Kejriwal under relevant provisions of IPC," Sidhu wrote in a letter to ECI.

Addressing press conference, Sidhu said, "Arvind Kejriwal launched a number for (AAP) CM face and said he received about 21 lakh messages... Even if it's 24X7, a private number won't receive over 5,000 messages or calls. It's a scam to trick people. He's a 'masquerader', trying to fake a perception."

"Arvind Kejriwal is a 'scamster'. Congress has complained over this issue to Election Commission...A show-cause notice has been sent today. He's trying to befool people of Punjab through his dirty tricks...AAP has created a hybrid model of fake news," he added.

Bhagwant Mann was declared as the chief ministerial face of the AAP on January 18 by party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The announcement was made after the results of the party's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive were declared.

More than 21 lakh people participated in the vote, AAP had said.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20. The counting will take place on March 10.

