YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu calls 'AAP CM face' campaign a scam

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 24: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has called the AAP's CM face survey 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' a "scam" and a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

    Navjot Singh Sidhu

    In a letter to Election Commission of India (ECI), Sidhu complained that Aam Aadmi Party's Janta Chunegi Apna CM in respect to the election of their CM face via telephonic calls is a fake propoganda as same is not mathematically viable."

    "Election Commission is requested to register criminal cases against AAP through its national president Arvind Kejriwal under relevant provisions of IPC," Sidhu wrote in a letter to ECI.

    Addressing press conference, Sidhu said, "Arvind Kejriwal launched a number for (AAP) CM face and said he received about 21 lakh messages... Even if it's 24X7, a private number won't receive over 5,000 messages or calls. It's a scam to trick people. He's a 'masquerader', trying to fake a perception."

    "Arvind Kejriwal is a 'scamster'. Congress has complained over this issue to Election Commission...A show-cause notice has been sent today. He's trying to befool people of Punjab through his dirty tricks...AAP has created a hybrid model of fake news," he added.

    Bhagwant Mann was declared as the chief ministerial face of the AAP on January 18 by party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The announcement was made after the results of the party's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive were declared.

    More than 21 lakh people participated in the vote, AAP had said.

    Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20. The counting will take place on March 10.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu
    Know all about
    Navjot Singh Sidhu

    More PUNJAB ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    punjab election 2022 Assembly elections 2022 navjot singh sidhu

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X