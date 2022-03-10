YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab election result: Navjot Sidhu defeated from Amritsar East seat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Mar 10: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was defeated from Amritsar East seat on Thursday, according to the Election Commission.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu

    AAP candidate and political greenhorn Jeevanjyot Kaur defeated Sidhu by a margin of 6,750 votes. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia who also contested from the seat came third.

    Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

    More PUNJAB ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    punjab election 2022 navjot singh sidhu

    Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 15:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X