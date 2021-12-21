Punjab Election 2022: Rana Gurmit Sodhi quits Congress

India

oi-PTI

Chandigarh, Dec 21: Senior Congress leader and former Punjab minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi quit his party and joined the BJP on Tuesday. Accusing the Congress of putting the state's "security and communal harmony at stake", Sodhi announced his resignation from the Congress on Twitter.

"I cannot accept Punjab's suffocation and helplessness! Congress party has put state's security & communal harmony at stake. With deep agony, I put forth my resignation from all posts & primary membership of Congress party with immediate effect," he said.

He also posted the letter sent to party president Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, Sodhi said he was "deeply hurt by the bickering and in-fighting within the Punjab Congress". This is harming the party as well as causing "serious problems" for the state and the government, he said.

"Agonised with the current state of affairs, I put my resignation from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect," Sodhi said.

He also posted the letter sent to party president Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, Sodhi said he was "deeply hurt by the bickering and in-fighting within the Punjab Congress". This is harming the party as well as causing "serious problems" for the state and the government, he said.

"Agonised with the current state of affairs, I put my resignation from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect," Sodhi said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 17:36 [IST]