Actionable intel by India, diplomacy by India led to arrest of Khalistan terrorist in Germany

Assembly Election 2022: Personnel deployed on election duty to be eligible for precaution dose

PM Modi likely to address rally in Punjab on January 5, may share stage with Amarinder

Punjab Election 2022: Cricketer Dinesh Mongia, 2 Cong MLAs join BJP

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Dec 28: Ahead of the Punjab assembly polls early next year, former India team cricketer Dinesh Mongia and Congress MLAs Fateh Singh Bajwa and Balwinder Singh Laddi joined the BJP here on Tuesday.

Bajwa is the MLA from Qadian constituency and the brother of Rajya Sabha MP and former Punjab Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa, while Laddi is the legislator from Sri Hargobindpur.

They joined the BJP in the presence of the party's state incharge and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Besides the two sitting MLAs, former MP Rajdev Singh Khalsa, former MLA Gurtej Singh Ghuriana and United Christian Front of Punjab president Kamal Bakshi were among those who joined the BJP.

These joinings came a day after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa met the BJP top brass and announced a formal alliance for the assembly polls.

Welcoming the leaders into his party fold, Shekhawat said leaders from other parties are joining the BJP as it is gaining ground in Punjab.

For the past several days, the BJP has been roping in leaders and renowned personalities from Punjab to strengthen its position in the state where it has always been a junior partner in alliance.

Later in the day, Shekhawat named the six members of a committee for finalising seat-sharing arrangement and drafting a common manifesto of the alliance.

This committee will include two members each from the BJP and its two allies - Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Sanyukt Akali Dal.

From the BJP its state general secretaries Subhash Sharma and Dayal Sodhi will be part of the committee, while Punjab Lok Congress will be represented by General Shergill and Raninder Singh Tikka and the Sanyukt Akali Dal by Justice Nirmal Singh and Parminder Singh Dhindsa.