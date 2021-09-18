Navjot Singh Sidhu is disaster, oppose his name as new CM: Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Crisis: Congress high command to decide on Amarinder's successor; MLAs pass resolution

Chandigarh, Sep 18: Hours after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned, the Congress Legislature Party passed a resolution to 'let Sonia Gandhi decide about the party's future course of action'.

"We have sent two resolutions to party high command which was passed in Congress Legislative Party today. We're waiting for their (party high command) decision," said AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat.

"There was no discussion on name (CLP leader)," said Ajay Maken, who is party observer for Congress.

Singh''s resignation came just ahead of a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Saturday evening.

"I spoke to the Congress president in the morning and I told her that I am resigning today," Amarinder told reporters.

"They called the MLAs to Delhi twice and now convened a CLP here in Chandigarh today," he said.

"I think if there is an element of doubt on me that I could not run (the government) or if there was something else, I feel humiliated the way things have happened," he said.

Asked about his future course of action, he said, "As far as my future politics is concerned, there is always an option and I will use that option when time comes."

To a question on joining any other party, he said, "Whatever you have to say, you can say. I can only tell you that I have been a chief minister from the Congress. And I am in the Congress and I will consult my colleagues and then we will decide the future course of politics."

"I have only resigned for myself," he said to another question.

"I hereby tender my resignation as the chief minister, and that of my council of ministers," the one-line resignation letter said.