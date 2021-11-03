Punjab Congress likely to bring back Prashant Kishor as poll strategist

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 03: The Punjab Congress is planning to bring Prashant Kishor as a strategist for the 2022 Punjab elections.

    Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the AICC General Secretary Harish Rawat had advised that Kishor be brought back. Kishore had announced a temporary break in August by tendering his resignation.

    He was appointed as the principal advisor to the then Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh on March 1 2021. The appointment was co-terminous with Captain Singh's tenure. Kishor had however resigned on August 5 2021 stating that he needed a temporary break.

    Whether or not Kishor would be keen to work with the Punjab Congress is unknown. A section of the Congress leaders had expressed their disappointment when Kishor had been appointed as the principal advisor by Captain Singh.

    Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 14:38 [IST]
