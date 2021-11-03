Prashanth Kishore in or out? Join today's debate at 10:30 am with Dr Sandeep Shastri to know more

Hype? ‘The’ strategist or ‘A’ strategist, how long can Prashant Kishor hold the negative glue together

Prashant Kishor in viral video: With or without Modi, BJP will be centre of Indian polity for decades

Punjab Congress likely to bring back Prashant Kishor as poll strategist

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 03: The Punjab Congress is planning to bring Prashant Kishor as a strategist for the 2022 Punjab elections.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the AICC General Secretary Harish Rawat had advised that Kishor be brought back. Kishore had announced a temporary break in August by tendering his resignation.

He was appointed as the principal advisor to the then Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh on March 1 2021. The appointment was co-terminous with Captain Singh's tenure. Kishor had however resigned on August 5 2021 stating that he needed a temporary break.

Whether or not Kishor would be keen to work with the Punjab Congress is unknown. A section of the Congress leaders had expressed their disappointment when Kishor had been appointed as the principal advisor by Captain Singh.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 14:38 [IST]