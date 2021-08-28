Punjab on high alert after tiffin box bomb found in Amritsar, apparently dropped by drone from Pak

Punjab issues new rules for those entering the state, Check details here

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat to meet Rahul Gandhi today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 28: Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat likely to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today. Rawat has sought to be relieved as the in-charge of party affairs in Punjab, citing Uttarakhand polls.

He said that to concentrate on the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand, it had been on his mind to seek to be relieved of the responsibility of the party's Punjab affairs in-charge.

"Yes, this is the reason," the former Uttarakhand chief minister told reporters in Dehradun on Thursday when asked if he has sought to be relieved of the charge as Punjab affairs in-charge so that he could concentrate on the polls in his state.

He added that he would abide by whatever direction is given to him by the party.

"If my party asks me to continue (as Punjab affairs in-charge), I will continue," said Rawat.

Punjab and Uttarakhand go to the polls next year.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 10:44 [IST]