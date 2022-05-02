Punjab Congress crisis: Senior leader seeks action against Navjot Sidhu

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 2: AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary has reportedly given a complaint to the party's Disciplinary Action Committee against former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and has urged to take action against him, sources informed news agency ANI.

    On being asked about the complaint against former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary told ANI that, "it's our internal party matter."

    As per a report on Times Now, Chaudhary has accused Sidhu of involving in anti-party activities by criticising the party's policies and questioning the function of the party. He also claimed that the former Punjab chief of being hand in glove with Shiromani Akali Dal.

    "As the party was fighting the elections, it was inappropriate for Shri Sidhu to set such a precedent. In spite of my repeated advice to Shri Sidhu to avoid such activities, he continued to speak against the government relentlessly," AICC in-charge of Punjab wrote in a letter addressed to interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

    Harish Chaudhary has also pointed out that Sidhu made a "guest appearance" at the event where Amrinder Singh Brar alias Raja Warring took charge as the state Congress president. Chaudhary said, "Shri Sidhu simply met and wished the incumbent PCC president and hurriedly left the venue, whereas, the entire state leadership attended the function and presented a united face to the Congress party workers."

    Hence, he has sought disciplinary action against Sidhu.

    X