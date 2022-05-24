YouTube
    Punjab CM sacks health minister Vijay Singla on corruption charges

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, May 24: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sacked Health Minister Vijay Singla from his cabinet on corruption charges.

    Bhagwant Mann
    Bhagwant Mann

    The chief minister took the decision after learning that the minister was allegedly demanding one percent commission for tenders.

    Reportedly, Singla was demanding a 1 per cent commission from officials for contracts. Concrete evidence found against Singla.

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha hailed the decision, claiming that his party is the only one with the integrity and courage to take action against their own leaders.

    "Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that has the integrity, courage & uprightness to take action against their own on grounds of corruption. We saw it in Delhi, now we are witnessing it in Punjab.

    ZERO TOLERANCE FOR CORRUPTION. Commendable decision by CM Bhagwant Mann", Raghav Chadha tweeted.

    Police have been directed to register a case against him.

    I am taking strict action against the minister. I am removing him from the cabinet,” the chief minister said in a video message.

    Mann further claimed that Singla had admitted to wrongdoings.

    punjab corruption bhagwant mann

