Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to tie the knot for the second time tomorrow

Chandigarh, July 06: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony on Thursday at his Chandigarh house. It is his second marriage.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal would attend the marriage ceremony.

CM Mann has divorced his first wife six years ago and she lives in the United States with their two children.

They had attended his swearing-in ceremony as the chief minister of Punjab in March this year.

Comedian turned politician Bhagwant Mann became an MP from Sangrur for the first time in 2014. His first wife Inderjit Kaur also campaigned for him.

In the later years, the couple drifted apart as he couldn't spend time with his family and was more involved in politics, a PTI report quoted Bhagwant Mann as saying.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 15:04 [IST]