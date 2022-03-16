YouTube
    Bhagwant Mann Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Punjab set to get new CM today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 16: Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday will take oath at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates:

    Former MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency Mann submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla on Monday. In the recently-concluded elections, he won from Dhuri assembly seat after defeating Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly.

    Stay Tuned for Live Updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:06 AM, 16 Mar
    Newly-elected MLAs were also part of the road show. Holding the tricolour and party flags, AAP supporters, including several elderly people and women, from different parts of the state came to Amritsar to witness the road show. “We are very happy that the AAP has come to power. Now, Punjab will become prosperous once again,” said a youth who came from Jaitu in Faridkot.
    1:06 AM, 16 Mar
    Preparations completed for the swearing in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan. Sardar Bhagwant Mann appeals to all Punjabis to join the function by wearing spring colored turban / dupatta.
    1:04 AM, 16 Mar
    On Sunday, AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann led their party's roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday to thank voters and celebrate the party's resounding victory in the Punjab assembly polls.
    1:00 AM, 16 Mar
    Mann also urged the men to wear 'basanti' (yellow) turbans and women yellow 'dupatta' (shawl) on that day.
    12:59 AM, 16 Mar
    Preparations are underway in Khatkar Kalan village in SBS Nagar where Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath tomorrow
    12:57 AM, 16 Mar
    Bhagwant Mann has invited the people of the state for his oath-taking ceremony to be held on March 16.

    X