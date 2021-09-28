Punjab Cabinet Expansion 2021: New ministers list with portfolio
Chandigarh, Sep 28: Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi inducted 15 ministers into his cabinet on Sunday, a week after Punjab saw a change of guard with Captain Amarinder Singh resigning from his post and Charanjit Singh Channi became the new chief minister of the poll-bound state.
Charanjit Channi: Vigilance, Justice, Civil Aviation, Personnel, General administration, Legal and Legislative administration, Information and Public Relation, Environment, Mining and Geology, Excise, Investment Promotion, Hospitality, Power, Tourism and Cultural Affairs.
Sukhjinder S Randhawa: Home Affairs, Cooperation and Jails.
OP Soni: Health and Family Welfare, Defence Services Welfare and Freedom Fighters.
Brahm Mohindra: Local government, Parliamentary Affairs, Elections, Removal of grievances.