    Punjab Cabinet Expansion 2021: New ministers list with portfolio

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Sep 28: Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi inducted 15 ministers into his cabinet on Sunday, a week after Punjab saw a change of guard with Captain Amarinder Singh resigning from his post and Charanjit Singh Channi became the new chief minister of the poll-bound state.

    Charanjit Singh Channi

    Charanjit Channi: Vigilance, Justice, Civil Aviation, Personnel, General administration, Legal and Legislative administration, Information and Public Relation, Environment, Mining and Geology, Excise, Investment Promotion, Hospitality, Power, Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

    Sukhjinder S Randhawa: Home Affairs, Cooperation and Jails.

    OP Soni: Health and Family Welfare, Defence Services Welfare and Freedom Fighters.

    Brahm Mohindra: Local government, Parliamentary Affairs, Elections, Removal of grievances.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:23 [IST]
