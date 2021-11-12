Punjab assembly elections: AAP announces first list of 10 candidates

Chandigarh, Nov 12: With just months away for the elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced its first list of candidates for the forthcoming Punjab assembly elections. The party has given tickets to all the 10 sitting MLAs.

The party announced the list on Twitter. Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema has been given a ticket from Dirba seta, Aman Arora will contest from Sunam assembly constituency, Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon seat and Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, according to the list.

Jai Kishan Roudi is given the ticket to contest from Garhshankar seat, Manjit Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Budhram from Budhlada, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala, and Kulwant Pandori from Mehal Kalan.

The election to the 117-member Punjab assembly is scheduled to be held in early 2022. However, the poll schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

It will be an interesting election as senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh, under whose leadership the party fought the last elections and came to power, quit the party following a fallout with state chief Navjot Sidhu.

He has floated a new party and is likely to have an alliance with the BJP. Whereas Shiromani Akali Dal broke alliance with the saffron party over the three-agri bills.

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 16:55 [IST]