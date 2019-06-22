Punjab: 3 feared dead as car falls into Bhakra canal

India

PTI

By PTI

Rupnagar (Pb), June 22: Three men are feared to have drowned after their car fell into the Bhakra canal near Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, police said Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night near Ganguwal power house when four men, in their late 20s, were crossing a bridge on the canal, they said.

While, three of them fell into the canal with the car, one managed to get out and alerted the police, they added. "Rescue operations are underway and we have not been able to find the men or the car till now," an official said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established, police said.

In a separate mishap, a woman was killed and eight others injured when a bus overturned near the tomb of Peer Baba Budhan Shah this morning. When the passengers sat in the bus, the vehicle developed a technical snag and the driver asked the male passengers to push the bus. The women and children kept sitting in the bus. As the bus was pushed the driver lost control and the bus fell down the slanting road leading to the mishap.