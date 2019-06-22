  • search
    Punjab: 3 feared dead as car falls into Bhakra canal

    By PTI
    |

    Rupnagar (Pb), June 22: Three men are feared to have drowned after their car fell into the Bhakra canal near Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, police said Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night near Ganguwal power house when four men, in their late 20s, were crossing a bridge on the canal, they said.

    While, three of them fell into the canal with the car, one managed to get out and alerted the police, they added. "Rescue operations are underway and we have not been able to find the men or the car till now," an official said.

    Punjab: 3 feared dead as car falls into Bhakra canal

    The cause of the accident is yet to be established, police said.

    Punjab toddler, stuck in 125-ft deep borewell dies after being pulled out

    In a separate mishap, a woman was killed and eight others injured when a bus overturned near the tomb of Peer Baba Budhan Shah this morning. When the passengers sat in the bus, the vehicle developed a technical snag and the driver asked the male passengers to push the bus. The women and children kept sitting in the bus. As the bus was pushed the driver lost control and the bus fell down the slanting road leading to the mishap.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
