Pune: Woman raped by Autorickshaw driver, friend

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an auto rickshaw driver and his friend in Kondhwa in Pune for two days before dumping her in camp area.

The incident happened when the woman reached Sun City society in Kondhwa at around 10 pm with an intention to meet her estranged husband. She hailed an auto rickshaw to travel to Kothrud. The rickshaw driver asked her if she was alone and had a mobile phone. When the woman said she did not have a phone, the driver called up his friend. His friend then dragged her out of the auto and took her to a shed and raped her repeatedly.

This didn't end here, on December 14, the driver's friend took her to Handewadi in Hadapsar and forced her to consume alcohol, before raping her. She was later dumped in the Camp area.

According to police, the woman, who is a divorcee and works as a domestic help, left her house in Yerawada after having a fight with her brother.

After receiving the victim's complaint, the Kondhwa police arrested the autorickshaw driver, and his friend. Both are residents of Siddharthnagar in Kondhwa.

OneIndia News