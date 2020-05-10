  • search
    Pune records 160 new coronavirus cases

    Pune, May 10: Pune district reported 160 new coronavirus cases since Friday night, taking the tally of cases to 2,732, health officials said here on Saturday.

    The death toll reached 148 with five COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection, an official said.

    "Of the 160 cases, 135 are in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 2,380 patients. Seven cases were detected in Pimpri Chinchwad where the COVID-19 case count now stands at 166," he said.

    Other cases were found in rural areas and Pune cantonment board area, he added.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
