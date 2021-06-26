YouTube
    Pune lockdown: Officials release new guidelines for restaurants, religious events and more

    Pune, June 26: With the number of coronavirus coming down in the tally, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday announced new relaxations in the district-wide lockdown.

    Pune

    In its announcement, relaxations have been provided to the opening of shops, restaurants, religious and social events, gyms and salons. However, places of worship and shopping malls will remain closed.

    The new guidelines will come into effect from June 28, 2021, confirmed the PMC.

    Here is all you need to know about what is allowed and what's not:

    a. Essential shops to remain open till 4 pm every day.
    b. Non-essential shops to remain open till 4 pm between Monday to Friday.
    c. Restaurants, food courts to remain open with 50 per cent seating capacity between Monday to Friday.
    d. Only parcel and home delivery shall be allowed on Saturday and Sunday.
    e. Social, religious, and entertainment events will be allowed with 50 people between Monday to Friday.
    f. Gym, Salon, Spa to remain open till 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
    g. Wine shops to remain open from Monday to Friday till 4 pm.
    h. Malls and theatres/multiplex, religious places to remain closed.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 17:24 [IST]
    X