    Pune district sees record 9,086 COVID-19 cases, total tally over 5,51,508

    Pune, Apr 2: The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 9,086 in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day addition in the district so far, to touch 5,51,508, an official said on Friday.

    Pune district sees record 9,086 COVID-19 cases, tally over 5.5L

    The day also saw 58 deaths, taking the overall toll to 10,097, and 3,337 people were discharged, he added.

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav warns of a lockdown if current Covid-19 situation prevailsMaharashtra CM Uddhav warns of a lockdown if current Covid-19 situation prevails

    Pune city accounted for 4,653 of the new cases, and its tally stands at 2,78,099, while the addition was 2,453 in Pimpri Chinchwad, which has an infection count of 1,44,714 now, the official said.

    The number of cases in the district''s rural and cantonment areas was 1,28,695, he added.

    Friday, April 2, 2021
