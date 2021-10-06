Pune airport to remain shut for 14 days starting Oct 16

YouTube
    Pune, Oct 06: The Pune airport will remain closed for 14 days from October 16 as the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be undertaking runway resurfacing work, officials said on Tuesday evening, according to news agency PTI.

    All commercial flights operating from the airport will remain suspended from October 16 to 29 due to the closure, they said.

    According to the airport officials, the decision was taken after receiving a communication from the IAF.

    An official said, "The IAF has informed us about the runway resurfacing work which will be carried out during the period. Hence, we have made the announcement."

    The aerodrome is part of the IAF's airbase at Lohegaon.

    The runway maintenance work was earlier proposed to be undertaken in April, but was postponed and will now be carried out later this month.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 9:36 [IST]
    X