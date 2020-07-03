  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pulwama attack: NIA arrests transportation module member of JeM

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 03: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person in connection with the Pulwama attack case. It may be recalled that 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in the attack that took place last year.

    The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Iqbal Rather. He had facilitated the movement of Muhammad Umar Farooq, the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist and key conspirator in the case.

    Pulwama attack: NIA arrests transportation module member of JeM

    Farooq had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir in April 2018 and was helped by Rather.

    40 kilograms of explosives: Thwarting a nightmare at Pulwama

    Farooq after entering Kashmir had assembled the IED along with others. The NIA said that Rather had been in constant touch with the Pakistan based leadership of the JeM. He was using secure messaging apps to communicate with them, the NIA also said.

    Rather, as per the investigations conducted by the NIA was part of the transportation module of the JeM. Till date the NIA has arrested 6 persons in connection with the case.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency pulwama jaish e mohammad

    Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 8:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue