Pulwama attack: NIA arrests transportation module member of JeM

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 03: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person in connection with the Pulwama attack case. It may be recalled that 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in the attack that took place last year.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Iqbal Rather. He had facilitated the movement of Muhammad Umar Farooq, the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist and key conspirator in the case.

Farooq had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir in April 2018 and was helped by Rather.

Farooq after entering Kashmir had assembled the IED along with others. The NIA said that Rather had been in constant touch with the Pakistan based leadership of the JeM. He was using secure messaging apps to communicate with them, the NIA also said.

Rather, as per the investigations conducted by the NIA was part of the transportation module of the JeM. Till date the NIA has arrested 6 persons in connection with the case.