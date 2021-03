Puducherry Polls: Full DMK candidates list

pti-Deepika S

Chennai, Mar 13: The DMK on Saturday released its list of 13 constituencies for the April 6 Assembly elections in neighbouring Puducherry and named 12 candidates.

The party announced nominees for seats including Urulayanpettai, Mudaliarpettai and Raj Bhavan and said in a statement that the candidate for Bagur will be named later.