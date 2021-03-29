Puducherry Polls: AIADMK candidate in Karaikal tests positive for COVID-19

Puducherry elections 2021: Double engine growth if NDA is voted to power, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

pti-Deepika S

Puducherry, Mar 29: A U Asana, the AIADMK candidate for Karaikal (South) in the April 6 Assembly poll in Puducherry, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

A Health Department spokesman told PTI that Asana underwent a check cup as he planned to come here on Tuesday to attend the rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He tested positive and was being evaluated and kept under observation, the spokesman said.