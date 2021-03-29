For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Puducherry Polls: AIADMK candidate in Karaikal tests positive for COVID-19
India
Puducherry, Mar 29: A U Asana, the AIADMK candidate for Karaikal (South) in the April 6 Assembly poll in Puducherry, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
A Health Department spokesman told PTI that Asana underwent a check cup as he planned to come here on Tuesday to attend the rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He tested positive and was being evaluated and kept under observation, the spokesman said.