Puducherry makes COVID19 vaccination compulsory for all; violators to be prosecuted
Puducherry, Dec 05: The Territorial government of Puducherry has announced that the COVID19 vaccination is compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect, according to an official order and reported by news agency ANI.
"In exercise of the powers vested as per section 8 and as per the provision of section 54(1) of the Puducherry Public Health Act, 1973, the undersigned enforces compulsory vaccination for COVID-19 in Puducherry UT with immediate effect," the circular read.
The government of Puducherry makes COVID19 vaccination compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/i87ZhAZFbN— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021
Earlier the government has intensified steps to cover all eligible people in the vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic.