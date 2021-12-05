YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Puducherry Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Puducherry makes COVID19 vaccination compulsory for all; violators to be prosecuted

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Puducherry, Dec 05: The Territorial government of Puducherry has announced that the COVID19 vaccination is compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect, according to an official order and reported by news agency ANI.

    Puducherry makes COVID19 vaccination compulsory

    "In exercise of the powers vested as per section 8 and as per the provision of section 54(1) of the Puducherry Public Health Act, 1973, the undersigned enforces compulsory vaccination for COVID-19 in Puducherry UT with immediate effect," the circular read.

    Earlier the government has intensified steps to cover all eligible people in the vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic.

    More puducherry News  

    Read more about:

    puducherry

    Story first published: Sunday, December 5, 2021, 9:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X