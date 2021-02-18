Puducherry governor orders floor test in the legislative assembly on Feb 22

MP floor test: Not inclined to come in way of legislature says SC

Puducherry, Feb 18: The Puducherry government will face the floor test on February 22 at 5pm amid crisis in the Congress-led government in the Union Territory.

The crisis-ridden Union Territory's Opposition parties on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor's office seeking direction to Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy to prove his majority on the floor of the house.

This comes hours after Soundararajan succeeded Kiran Bedi and took charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Bedi was removed from her post on Tuesday night at a time when the union territory was witnessing a political crisis following the resignation of Congress MLAs from the V Narayanasamy government.