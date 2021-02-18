YouTube
    Puducherry governor orders floor test in the legislative assembly on Feb 22

    By
    |

    Puducherry, Feb 18: The Puducherry government will face the floor test on February 22 at 5pm amid crisis in the Congress-led government in the Union Territory.

    Puducherry governor orders floor test in the legislative assembly on Feb 22

    The crisis-ridden Union Territory's Opposition parties on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor's office seeking direction to Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy to prove his majority on the floor of the house.

    Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Puducherry Lt Governor

    This comes hours after Soundararajan succeeded Kiran Bedi and took charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

    Bedi was removed from her post on Tuesday night at a time when the union territory was witnessing a political crisis following the resignation of Congress MLAs from the V Narayanasamy government.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 18, 2021, 18:18 [IST]
