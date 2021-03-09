11 out of 30 MLAs in Puducherry have pending criminal cases against them

Puducherry elections 2021: PMK to go it alone in upcoming Assembly polls

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Puducherry, Mar 09: The PMK on Tuesday announced its decision to go it alone in the Assembly polls in Puducherry scheduled to be held on April 6. The announcement comes a day after the S Ramadoss led party commenced parleys with the BJP on the number of seats to be contested as part of the NDA, which remained inconclusive.

Convenor of the Puducherry unit of PMK K Dhanaraju told reporters that his party was kept in dark on the seat sharing exercise between the AINRC, AIADMK and BJP and the decision these parties had taken on sharing of seats.

TN elections 2021: Will target anyone who is an 'enemy' to people, says Kamal Haasan

"We had no information about the deliberations the AINRC, AIADMK and BJP had held finalising allocation of seats among themselves. While 16 seats had been allotted by the NDA to AINRC to field its candidates the remaining fourteen seats have been earmarked to the BJP and AIADMK," he said.

Expressing displeasure over being kept in the dark about thedeliberations between three constituents of NDA, Dhanraj said, "The PMK which is a recognised party in Puducherry has decided to contest the polls on its own."

"We will field candidates in all the 30 constituencies in the Union Territory," he said.

Koilaghat building fire: Political storm over Kolkata fire incident ahead of West Bengal elections

Earlier in the day, the opposition AINRC firmed up alliance with the BJP and AIADMK for next month's assembly polls and exuded confidence that the coalition will emerge victorious at the hustings.