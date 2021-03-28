Kovind accepts resignation of Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy and his cabinet

Ahead of PM's visit, holiday declared for schools in Puducherry today

11 out of 30 MLAs in Puducherry have pending criminal cases against them

Puducherry elections 2021: PM Modi all set to address election rally in Pondy on March 30

Puducherry COVID-19 caseload rises to 40,964

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Puducherry, Mar 28: Puducherry clocked 128 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, pushing up total infection count to 40,964.

The toll in the union territory climbed to 680 as one more fatality was reported during the last twenty four hours.

The deceased, a male aged 72 years, had co morbidities and died of COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory disorder syndrome.

Director of Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, S Mohan Kumar said there were 846 active cases including 579 in home quarantine and as many as 39,438 patients recovered and were discharged so far.

BJP manifesto silent on statehood for Puducherry: Former CM V Narayanasamy

The 128 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2022 people andspread over Puducherry (94), Karaikal (32) and Mahe and Yanam regions (one case each).

The Director said 36 patients were discharged after recovery during last twenty-four hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 percent and 96.27 percent respectively.

As many as 6.63 lakh samples have been examined so far and 6.15 lakh out of them were found to be negative.

The Director said 24,389 health workers and 10,158 front line workers have been inoculated against the virus.

The department has also vaccinated 25,928 people (senior citizens and those above 45 years with co-morbidities).