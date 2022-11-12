YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Protests against Vir Das will continue until he apologises: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 12: After stand-up comedian Vir Das' show in Bengaluru was cancelled following protests by right-wing organisations, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Saturday said in Goa that it will continue to protest against him till he apologises for his "anti-India" remarks made in the USA.

    Talking to PTI, HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said here that his organisation will keep protesting against Das wherever his shows are scheduled. Das' monologue "I come from two Indias" that he presented in the USA had triggered a controversy a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country. On Thursday, his show scheduled in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing organisations, which alleged that it would hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

    Vir Das
    Vir Das

    "Das should apologise for his statement made against India in the US. If we don't protest against his statement, then it would mean that we support what he had said," Shinde said. He accused the comedian of defaming India at international level during his performance.

    Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies after collapsing in gymActor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies after collapsing in gym

    "Das should tender an apology for his statement. If he apologises, then the issue is over," Shinde said. The HJS did not cancel Das' show in Bengaluru, he said, adding that the organisation had filed a formal police complaint against the comedian at a police station there. "Police had told us (HJS) that the show cannot be cancelled. So we said we would protest outside the venue peacefully holding placards," he said. The decision to cancel the show was taken by the organisers and the police, Shinde said.

    Comments

    More PROTESTS News  

    Read more about:

    protests comedian apology

    Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X