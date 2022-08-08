Prophet row: SC grants interim protection from arrest to news anchor Navika Kumar

SC not satisfied with govt's affidavit on plea for guidelines on seizure of personal digital devices

New Delhi, Aug 08: The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to Times Now anchor Navika Kumar in connection with FIRs lodged against her over controversial remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate moderated by the news anchor.

A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli issued notices to the Centre, West Bengal government and others on Kumar's plea seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against her.

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

On July 19, 2022, SC had directed that no coercive steps be taken against now suspended-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in the multiple FIRs registered in various states over her controversial remarks.

The bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, which has earlier refused to club all the FIR registered against her, had said that the same relief will cover any future FIR that may be registered or entertained against her.

