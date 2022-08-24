'Nupur Sharma should have apologised to the nation on TV': SC on Prophet row

Prophet row: Muslim bodies call for strict action as suspended Telangana BJP MLA gets bail | Top points

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 24: Prominent Muslim bodies on Tuesday called for strict action against suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh over his controversial remarks allegedly aimed at Prophet Mohammad and demanded a law to protect the sanctity of religious figures.

BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh over controversial comments on Prophet

Here are top points

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani slammed Raja's remarks as "very shameful" and "shocking". In a statement, Madani said the arrest of Singh and the disciplinary action taken by the BJP against him were the need of the hour. However, he said it is not sufficient and such offenders should be given "exemplary punishment".

Singh, who is known for his hardline religious rhetoric, was arrested by the Hyderabad police earlier in the day over his alleged remarks on the Prophet and suspended by the BJP for "violating" the party's constitution.

Hours after the arrest, Singh was granted bail by a local court. The court accepted his lawyer's argument that the police did not issue notice under CrPC 41(A) to the accused before the arrest.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that the personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) of Islam is dear to all Muslims, even more than their own existence and their children. Derogatory words about him are unbearable for Muslims but unfortunately communal leaders have started speaking against the Prophet to hurt the sentiments of the Muslims, he said in a statement.

Singh's arrest came a day after he released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had recently performed in Hyderabad. In the video, Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments aimed at the Prophet. His supporters have argued that he did not name any religion or religious figure.

An FIR was lodged against him after massive protests erupted at several locations in Hyderabad on Monday night demanding action against him. Raja Singh was booked under IPC Sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion) and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The BJP suspended Raja Singh over his alleged derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad and also issued a show-cause notice to Singh, asking to explain why he should not be expelled from the party.