While India was making PPE kits for world, some were busy making 'toolkit' against Indians: BJP

What is toolkit, how is that linked to farmers' protest?

Procedure were not followed: Disha Ravi's neighbours

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Some of the neighbours of Disha Ravi in Chikkabanavara alleged that proper procedure was not followed when the 21-year-old environment activist was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon.

However, local police have refuted the claims.

According to Indianexpress.com report, a neighbour said on condition that at around 11 am on Saturday morning four persons, including two women, came to Disha's house in a regular vehicle.

"Around 3 pm we saw them taking Disha in a taxi. We were told they are from the Delhi Police and there were no local police personnel with them."

The neighbour said he saw the Delhi Police taking away Disha who had also packed her laptop and mobile phone. He claimed Disha's parents were not properly briefed about the reason for the arrest.

"Whoever came to detain Disha were all in casual dress. We know the local Soladevanahalli police personnel and can identify them. But those who came to detain her were not local people," the neighbour said, adding that Disha and her family were living in this locality for the last three to four years.

On the other hand, Shiva Swamy CB, inspector at the local Soladevanahalli police station, "The Delhi Police had informed us a day before and came to the location. We also came here and detained Disha."

Swamy countered that he was himself present on spot "when Delhi Police arrested her with all legal police procedures".

On Monday morning Indianexpress.com visited Disha Ravi's house Chikkabanavara, about 25 km from Bengaluru City, and saw the building was locked with two dogs inside. Neighbours said only Disha and her mother lived here.

Delhi police's special cell arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly disseminating the 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests on social media- the same one shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Arguing for the Delhi Police, the public prosecutor alleged a large conspiracy against the government of India to rebuild the Khalistan group via the toolkit and claimed that there were thousands of people involved in it.

In her defence, Disha Ravi claimed that she had edited just two lines of the toolkit and said that she was influenced by the farmers' protests and thereby extended her support to them. She also argued that every party, including the BJP, had its own toolkit and that she was not aware of any large conspiracy behind the toolkit, breaking down in court.